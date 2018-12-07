Getty Image

Now that we have a field for the 2019 Grammy Awards, people can spend the next couple months debating who should actually take home the awards. Just in the Album Of The Year category alone, wins for Drake or Kacey Musgraves or Janelle Monae or Cardi B or Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther OST would all seemingly go over really well, with maybe only Post Malone ripe for any sort of backlash (and even Posty would get a lot of love from some groups of music fans, including here at Uproxx).

But that doesn’t mean the 2019 nominations were without their controversy. While we can celebrate the day’s biggest winners, with Lamar getting eight nominations, Drake with seven, and the likes of Childish Gambino, Cardi B, and Lady Gaga cruising in with five, many other artists whose name we were expecting to hear didn’t have as overwhelming of a success. Someone like Camila Cabello could have cruised in with “Never Be The Same,” but the song was nowhere to be seen, with her instead just seeing a couple nominations in the pop genre, including one for a live version of “Havana.” Another is Travis Scott, whose Astroworld just topped our own Album Of The Year ranking, but here failed to make much of a dent outside of the rap categories, having to settle for a trio of nominations within this genre.

For Travis and Camila, it’s hard to say whether these are seen as disappointments or if they are happy to be recognized at all. Other artists like Carrie Underwood, Juice Wrld, and Nicki Minaj notably received zero nominations, which will surely not please their camps. One record, The Greatest Showman OST, is only up for a lone award, a fact that will surely please at least one Uproxx critic. Where this morning brought unparalleled excitement to the teams of some artists, it was undoubtedly a big letdown for others.

Below are just some of the biggest winners, surprises, and snubs from this morning’s nominations.