Apple Music has joined the celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary with a series of exclusive tracks by various rap artists. The latest is Baby Tate, the Atlanta rising star who is currently surging on TikTok thanks to her resurfaced track “Hey Mickey!” and its new remix featuring Saweetie. Tate pays homage to a hometown hero with her exclusive track, “My Biznazz,” which finds the second-generation performer covering Ludacris’ classic 2001 hit “Rollout (My Business).”

Baby Tate is a few months removed from the release of her Mani/Pedi mixtape, as well as a 2022 that saw her collab with Babyface, assist fellow ATLien JID on his new album, and lyrically spank Hitmaka for making questionable comments about female rappers.

Meanwhile, Ludacris has been receiving increased acknowledgment for his contributions to the hip-hop canon recently, getting a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame (albeit for his acting rather than rapping), landing a slot on the upcoming Hip-Hop 50 lineup for Rock The Bells Festival, and being flawlessly sampled by the younger hip-hop generation.

Baby Tate’s “Rollout” cover, “My Biznazz,” is proof of his impact, as she seamlessly spits every word from the original — with some minor modernizing updates. You can listen to her hometown homage above.

Baby Tate is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.