All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in the best new pop music saw a number of upbeat releases. Bad Bunny returned with his first new single of the year, J Balvin delivered a pumped-up duet, and JoJo dropped a snappy and reflective tune. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Bad Bunny — “100 Millones” Feat. Luar La L After taking center stage and dropping three albums in 2020, Bad Bunny fires off some well-deserved flexes in his surprise-released track “100 Millones” with Puerto Rican rapper Luar La L. Over a hard-hitting beat, Bad Bunny trades verses about being in his prime. The song signals even more music on the way, as he revealed to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. J Balvin — “Que Más Pues?” Feat. María Becerra J Balvin has been steadily releasing singles this year, and this week was no different. He tapped Argentinian singer María Becerra for a smooth reggaeton number featuring a driving beat and watery guitar chords. Dusting off his melodic flow, J Balvin and Becerra shoot off lyrics as they debate whether or not to stay in a relationship.

JoJo — “Creature Of Habit” On the heels of her reveal as the black swan on The Masked Singer, JoJo shares her hypnotic new single “Creature Of Habit.” A departure from her folksy single released earlier this year, “Creature Of Habit” features a snappy beat. On the track, JoJo leans on her powerhouse vocals to deliver a captivating tune about recognizing her own toxic habits in a relationship. Griff — “One Foot In Front Of The Other” Fresh off her 2021 Brit Award for Rising Star, songwriter Griff shares “One Foot In Front Of The Other,” a touching tune about the painful process of healing. The single showcases Griff’s optimism as well as her showcases as her captivating vocal range, and serves as the title track from her forthcoming project of the same name.

Tate McRae — “Darkest Hour” Following up on her standout EP Too Young To Be Sad, Tate McRae returns with a release off the soundtrack for the Amazon Original Series Panic.”Darkest Hour” is the perfect mix between a piano ballad and a soulful dark pop tune, opening with McRae’s sultry lyrical delivery and picking up speed to craft a sense of urgency. Oliver Tree — “Life Goes On” Oliver Tree is back with his signature bowl cut and tongue-in-cheek pop music. This week, the musician dropped a deluxe version of his debut album Ugly Is Beautiful: Shorter, Thicker & Uglier. On it arrived the snappy track “Life Goes On” featuring wonky synths and Oliver Tree’s rolling lyrical delivery, where he manages to turn existential dread into something catchy.

Ericdoa — “Fantasize” 18-year-old artist and producer Ericdoa leans further into their lovelorn hyperpop sound with the new track “Fantasize.” The feel-good tune features Ericdoa’s saccharine and metallic-twinged vocals as they imagine an improbable perfect future with their crush. Olivia Lunny — “Who Could Say No?” With her new single “Who Could Say No?” Canadian singer/songwriter Olivia Lunny pivots to disco-pop. Warm-toned guitars open to a funky bassline on the fun and carefree track, offering an exciting preview of her impeding self-titled debut album.