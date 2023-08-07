Here Are The Baja Beach Festival Set Times For 2023

Baja Beach Fest will celebrate its fifth anniversary on Rosarito Beach from this weekend, with the likes of Ozuna, Feid, Wisin Y Yandel as headliners.

The schedule is packed from Friday, August 11, to Sunday, August 13.

DJ Miriam will set the tone on Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. local time. DJ Fredy Fresco (3:10-3:30 p.m.), Dei V (3:45-4:10 p.m.), and five other acts will play into the night before Tainy (10-10:45 p.m.), Nicky Jam (10:45-11:35 p.m.), and Wisin Y Yandel (12:20 a.m. to 1:35 a.m.) bring it into Saturday.

The Saturday (August 12) slate features Becky G (9:20-10:05 p.m.), Feid (10:55-11:55 p.m.), and Ozuna (12:40 a.m. to 1:40 a.m.). Gabito Ballesteros is slated earlier in the day (3:45-4:10 p.m.), but it’s possible he’ll join Becky G because the two released their “La Nena” single alongside a strip club-based video in late June.

The final day will welcome 11 total sets — punctuated by Don Omar (10:55-11:55 p.m.) and Grupo Firme (12:45-1:45 a.m.).

The festival notes that all set times “are subject to change.” The official website teases what else can be enjoyed across the three-day event, including a “Baja Wheel” and “Glam Station,” and provides a map of the expansive festival grounds.

See the full lineup and schedule of set times below.

