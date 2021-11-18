Belly Demands To Be Given His ‘Flowers’ In A Paranoid New Video

Belly’s latest video from his new album See You Next Wednesday is “Flowers,” a paranoid meditation on early death and leaving a legacy. While Belly demands to be given his flowers while he’s still here, a chance encounter with a pair of plotting women results in a psychedelic trip for the Toronto rapper that ends with him getting buried alive in a shallow grave.

Prior to releasing “Flowers,” Belly kept up a steady stream of content from the album, including videos for “IYKYK,” “Zero Love,” “Better Belive,” “Die For It,” and “Requiem.” Upon its release See You Next Wednesday reached no. 26 on the Canadian Albums chart and no. 27 on the US Independent Albums chart. The album, which was named for the running gag in the films of John Landis, sees Belly ruminating on years of depression and PTSD, for which he’d recently begun therapy.

The Canadian star was also recently a fixture at Uproxx Studios in Los Angeles, where he joined our panel of rappers to watch and react to the music video for Lupe Fiasco’s “Kick, Push” for React Like You Know, and gave a passionate performance of his album single “Moment Of Silence” for UPROXX Sessions.

Watch Belly’s “Flowers” video above.