Interscope/Dead Oceans/Domino

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week. Find our complete list of the records coming out in September here.

It’s a big week for indie comebacks, as both Phosphorescent and Cat Power are returning with their first new albums in quite some time. Actually, it’s a huge week in general: As the holiday season creeps closer, the release schedule gets busier, which the slate of new records that’s out this week proves.

There’s Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s anticipated A Star Is Born soundtrack, a fresh batch of tunes from country icon Eric Church, a new version of another 2018 album from Jim James, a new record from alternative rock favorites Twenty One Pilots, and a whole bunch of hip-hop. Again, it’s a big week, so let’s dive into it.

Phosphorescent — C’est La Vie

Between albums, Matthew Houck kept busy with a lot of non-music things, but now he’s back in the saddle and very clearly ready to ride. C’est La Vie is led by a parade of infinitely enjoyable songs, like the jubilant “New Birth In New England” and the more meditative title track.

Cat Power — Wanderer

It’s been a long time since Chan Marshall’s last album as well, and like Houck, she’s making the most of her return. Included here are Lana Del Rey collaboration “Woman” and a sparse cover of Rihanna’s “Stay.”

Read our review of Wanderer here.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — A Star Is Born (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

This is Gaga’s big screen big break, and it would seem like she’s really capitalized on the opportunity. Cooper is also pretty darn impressive on the film’s soundtrack, as he holds his own on songs like “Shallow,” a striking ballad between him and Gaga.

Adrianne Lenker — Abysskiss

The folks from Big Thief have a knack for venturing out on their own and coming up with exciting solo endeavors, the most recent example being Lenker. The last single she dropped before the album’s release was “From,” a gentle and delicate track that you don’t want to end.