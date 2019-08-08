All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

Uproxx Studios

This week in hip-hop, a nice mix of industry veterans and promising newcomers are dropping everything from four-song teasers to long-awaited debut albums to marquee sequels. While one of the albums on this week’s list may look familiar to regular followers of the column, there’s plenty of fresh material to capture your attention.

Though Rick Ross’ Port Of Miami 2 will likely dominate the discussion over the weekend, offerings from Bas and Murs are well-worth checking out for their similar rhyme-first philosophy. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a standout title to impress your friends with your tastemaking, take a listen to Matt Muse’s new EP, which showcases flashes of the wit, wordplay, and worldview of fellow Chicago mainstays like Chance The Rapper, Noname, and Saba.

Then, if you’re curious about what those Soundcloud kids have been up to, Trippie Redd and Ugly God have a diverse array of answers. While one has decided to dabble in EDM, the other has doubled down on the net-centric sounds that first made him a viral star. Whether either of those gambles will pay off remains to be seen, but both projects seem interesting enough to give some time to this weekend.

Finally, another standout: NBA player Damian Lillard drops his third studio album, which is an impressive feat in itself, but is doubly so because he’s actually one of the better athlete/rappers around.