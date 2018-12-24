All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week sees the year winding down with the much anticipated new album from 21 Savage, Jack White’s return to one of his old side projects, and a new tune from Valee and Dram that feels like an early Christmas present. Yeah, it was a pretty quiet week for music, but not without a few gems. Check out the highlights below.

21 Savage — I Am > I Was

You could see a virtual tumbleweed blow through the album releases this week, but 21 Savage still managed to make the week worth tuning into. His much anticipated album offers up a rare Childish Gambino feature as well as J. Cole asking the public to “pray for” Tekashi 69, but the show is 21 Savage’s primarily, proving himself capable of following up his beloved Issa with another essential release.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — Hoodie SZN

The week’s only other major album release comes from rising rap star A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, who made waves near the end of last year in an incident involving Lil B. Now that the drama has faded from memory, it’s a perfect time for him to follow-up his previous effort, The Bigger Artist. As our own Aaron Williams notes, its sort of the opposite strategy of what most are doing with “nonstop content,” but one that might be fruitful for a guy that needs to get in the music world’s good graces again.