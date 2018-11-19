All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week offered up a highly anticipated new album from funk-loving hip-hop rising star Anderson .Paak, Tyler, The Creator’s collection of Grinch songs, and a number of records from alt-rock royalty. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Anderson .Paak — Oxnard

































Anderson .Paak is one of the most exciting young musicians to emerge in the last few years, impressing with his songwriting, his genre fusion, his distinct voice, and his drumming. Following up his beloved Malibu album, .Paak goes further up the coast to the north to Oxnard for an album featuring the impressive likes of Kendrick Lamar, Pusha-T, J. Cole, Snoop Dogg, and Q-Tip, while offering production credits to Dr. Dre and Madlib. There might not be a better representation of west coast hip-hop at the moment.

Tyler, The Creator — Music Inspired By Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch EP

































Tyler, The Creator and The Grinch might now seem like the most obvious pairing, but on this six-song EP, Tyler dives head first into the world of the green meanie. Music aside, this presents a commercial turn for the rap star that’s previously been unseen, painting him as an artist whose reach has now gone so far beyond his Odd Future roots, that we’ve probably still only seen the tip of the iceberg of what he’s capable of.