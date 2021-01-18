All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Ariana Grande recruit some big names for a remix and DaBaby continue his run of dominance. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Ariana Grande — “34+35 (Remix)” Feat. Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Grande got fans excited last week when she teased a “34+35” remix featuring a pair of guests. Many guesses were thrown out there, and a lot of people accurately speculated that Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion would be the ones joining Grande on the track. Doja made her presence known thanks to some shade she decided to throw at Tekashi 69. Juice WRLD — “Bad Boy” Feat. Young Thug It’s been just over a year since Juice WRLD unexpectedly passed away in late 2019, a death that had a significant impact on the music world. Even posthumously, though, Juice has maintained an active presence, such as on his latest post-death appearance, his Young Thug collaboration “Bad Boy.”

DaBaby — “Masterpiece” DaBaby releases new music basically as often as other artists even think about working on new material. Unsurprisingly, he may be planting the seeds for another project with his new single, “Masterpiece.” On the track, he praises a lover while also touching on some moments from his life, like the 2018 his Walmart shooting incident. Flo Milli — “Roaring 20s” Flo Milli had a strong 2020 thanks to her debut album Ho, Why Is You Here?, and she’s looking to carry that momentum into 2021. She kicked off her year with “Roaring 20s,” which uses the Fiddler On The Roof classic “If I Were A Rich Man” as a template but takes things in a decidedly different direction.

Dvsn — Amusing Her Feelings A Muse In Her Feelings was one of 2020’s best R&B albums, and now Dvsn have expanded it for 2021 with a deluxe edition. Re-titled Amusing Her Feelings, the new version of the album functionally adds a four-song EP to the front of the tracklist. A highlight is “Use Somebody,” which delightfully recontextualizes the titular Kings Of Leon song as well as the band’s “Sex On Fire.” Foo Fighters — “Waiting On A War” Dave Grohl’s birthday was last week, and to celebrate, the band dropped a new single, “Waiting On A War.” It’s another strong preview of Medicine At Midnight, which starts as an acoustic-based rocker before gradually working its way to a huge guitar-driven climax.

Julien Baker — “Hardline” Baker has so far demonstrated a stylistic progression in the lead-up to her new album, Little Oblivions. The latest example of that is “Hardline,” which opens with dramatic organ and drifts into climactic post-rock territory, a far cry from the most stripped-back nature of Baker’s previous material. Selena Gomez — “De Una Vez” Spanish-language music has enjoyed increased popularity among English-language listeners in recent years, and now Gomez is ready to get in on the fun. She has a full Spanish album on the way, and she offered her first preview of it with “De Una Vez,” a promising start for the Mexican-American pop star.