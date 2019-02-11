All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw rising R&B star Khalid link up with Disclosure, a bananas collaboration between Beck, Robyn, and The Lonely Island, and Ariana Grande delivering one of the most anticipated albums of the year. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next

There might not be a more anticipated album so far this year. Ariana Grande’s quick follow-up to her mammoth Sweetener already has two No. 1 singles to boast. Early storylines include a ton of Mac Miller references, a video that displays the importance of self-love, and a shout out to Rihanna’s Fenty beauty line. Pop’s current queen loves giving her fans something to talk about, and this album has that in spades.

Currensy And Wiz Khalifa — 2009

Two of hip-hop’s biggest weed lovers join forces again for this new collection, 10 years after their previous How Fly offering. As our own Aaron Williams notes, “2009 is a great reminder of a simpler time without being cloying or precious about it. It simply recalls the essence of those early days of stardom for two hustlers with kindred spirits and their heads in the clouds, rapping together for the fun of it before either had much of a fan base to cross-pollinate with the other.”