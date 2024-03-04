All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Cardi B finally pop her head up and Miley Cyrus launch her 2024 with a big collab. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Cardi B — “Like What (Freestyle)” New Cardi B music has become a relative rarity these past few years. She’ll drop a new single here and there, but fans are still waiting for a new album to follow 2018’s Invasion Of Privacy. As that wait continues, Cardi has given fans something to chew on with her new “Like What” freestyle, which is built on a sample of Missy Elliott’s “She’s A B*tch” and sees Cardi delivering in-your-face bars. Charli XCX — “Von Dutch” Since releasing Crash, Charli has made some comments indicating she might not be the most fond of the pop-leaning project in hindsight. Indeed, she appears to be moving on from made-for-radio tunes with Brat, the new album she announced last week. She also shared “Von Dutch,” which is more of an electronic club number. It’s pretty awesome.

Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus — “Doctor (Work It Out)” Miley Cyrus crushed it in 2023 with “Flowers,” and now she (along with Pharrell) have graced 2024 with “Doctor (Work It Out).” The tune is mostly carried by a relatively straightforward and rock-influenced groove, over which Cyrus delivers lyrics not-so-subtly teasing some nighttime extracurriculars. Kacey Musgraves — “Too Good To Be True” Musgraves has so far been in her gentle era as she rolls out her new album, Deeper Well. She continued that trend last week with “Too Good To Be True,” which is largely just Musgraves and an acoustic guitar as she expresses some uncertainty when it comes to getting vulnerable.

Faye Webster — “Thinking About You” Webster’s fantastic new album Underdressed At The Symphony is out now, and she sets the table with the project’s opening number, “Thinking About You.” The six-minute song creates its own atmosphere with chilled-out instrumentation and Webster’s comforting vocals, all with a dynamism that indicates what’s to come from the rest of the LP. Schoolboy Q — “Thank God 4 Me” Schoolboy Q is chasing another No. 1 album to follow his first one, Oxymoron from 2014. He might have a good shot with his latest, Blue Lips: Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes of the project, “His freewheeling philosophy of rhyme is looser than ever and his beat selection slinks coolly from jazz to blues to menacing hard rock to doo-wop soul — all genres that saturate the streets of his beloved South Central, Los Angeles.”

St. Vincent — “Broken Man” While St. Vincent went all in on a 1970s aesthetic for her previous album, Daddy’s Home, she’s clearly heading in a different direction on All Born Screaming, her upcoming LP. She announced the project last week, when she also shared “Broken Man,” which wades into alternative/industrial territory before working an aggressive rock influence into the mix. J Balvin, De La Ghetto, and Jowell & Randy — “Triple S” J Balvin teams up with De La Ghetto and Jowell & Randy on his latest, “Triple S.” The song title stands for “Suelta, Soltera, Sin Nadie Que La Joda,” which in English loosely means “Single, Strong And Not To Be Messed With.” Indeed, the punchy song sees the artists celebrating women and all their strength.