All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Doja Cat earn some attention and Gunna come through with a statement. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Doja Cat — “Attention” At this point, Doja Cat has presented a hundred different versions of what her upcoming album will be titled and sound like. Now, we know what at least one song that will presumably end up on the project has going on: She dropped “Attention” last week and it’s a jazz-influenced number that sees Doja, who’s been a major pop star in recent years, going all the way into her rap bag. Gunna — “I Was Just Thinking” Gunna has been through a lot lately, to understate it. He addresses part of it (namely all the alleged snitching stuff) on “I Was Just Thinking,” from his new album A Gift & A Curse. He raps, “Know you hearin’ the lies that your lil’ brother might fold / Yeah, I had popped out, but don’t let ’em say I told / No, I ain’t you lil’ boys, I’ma show you that I’m grown.”

Karol G — “Watati” Feat. Aldo Ranks The Barbie movie has a star-packed cast and the talent featured on the film’s soundtrack is similarly illustrious. Among the favorites on the OST are Karol G and Aldo Ranks, who contribute “Watati,” a fun splash of reggaeton to bring even more color to the saturated soundtrack. Earl Sweatshirt — “Making The Band (Danity Kane)” Earl is trying something new on his latest single and it works out pretty well. Uproxx’s Aaron Williams explains, “‘Making The Band (Danity Kane)‘ is a bit of a departure from the murky, sample-driven music longtime fans might associate with Earl, featuring a glitchy, uptempo beat produced by Clams Casino and Evilgiane that prompts a more contemporary approach to rap from the Los Angeles native.”

Queens Of The Stone Age — “Paper Machete” On the latest from QOTSA, there’s no mistaking that Josh Homme is singing about his ex-wife. He even confirmed so himself, saying, “I’m supposed to write about my life. It’s supposed to be real and honest. Am I supposed to write about the mating call of the upchuck swallow? All it’s really supposed to be is as real, honest, and vulnerable as it can be, because that’s my job.” Gucci Mane — “Bluffin” Feat. Lil Baby Gucci Mane has a new album, Breath Of Fresh Air, to roll out, and he kicked off that process last week with “Bluffin.” It’s a cut that sees Gucci getting some boasts in, while calling upon Lil Baby, another rapper who also has plenty to brag about, to come through with a feature.

Coi Leray — “Run It Up” Coi Leray wants the women of hip-hop to come together and bust out the first No. 1 rap single of 2023. Who knows when or if that’ll happen, but in the meantime, we at least have last week’s “Run It Up.” It’s a confident tune that sees Coi setting the standard in the bedroom, rapping, “We get back home, we go from the floor, to the bed, to the floor / We f*ck but we don’t make love / Don’t wanna know what his day like, baby, don’t get too attached cause you f*cking a menace.” IDK — “Win” The second season of the Kevin Durant-inspired Apple TV+ series Swagger is set to return soon, but we’ve already gotten a taste of it via an IDK soundtrack contribution, “Win.” It’s a smooth and jazzy number, and not just in terms of a jazz-inspired instrumental: IDK gets his bars in, but he also lets them take the backseat for the majority of the song, which consists of an extended instrumental breakdown.