All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

This week saw Future and Metro Boomin still unable to trust us and Dua Lipa continue her exemplary Radical Optimism album rollout. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Future and Metro Boomin — “All To Myself” Feat. The Weeknd Drake just can’t catch a break, especially not from Future and Metro. Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake on the pair’s album We Don’t Trust You, then he was the target of separate lyrical barbs from ASAP Rocky and The Weeknd on We Still Don’t Trust You. On “All To Myself,” The Weeknd seemingly thanks his lucky stars that he didn’t sign with Drake’s OVO Records back in the day. Dua Lipa — “Illusion” Radical Optimism is less than a month away now and Dua is crushing it once again with another album preview, the dance-ready “Illusion.” Dua crafted the track with an all-star lineup, as it’s co-written by Caroline Ailin, Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

Maggie Rogers — “The Kill” Less than two years after Maggie Rogers’ sophomore album Surrender, she’s back with a new one, Don’t Forget Me. The project sees Rogers pursuing a relatively organic sound this time around, like on the propulsive, mid-tempo folk-rocker “The Kill.” Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” Carpenter just spent her weekend at Coachella, but before she headed out to the desert, she unveiled “Espresso,” which is actually more of a warm and sunny vibe than a caffeinated energy shot (in a good way).

Chlöe — “Boy Bye” Chlöe describes her new song as “an anthem for anyone who needs to get rid of someone toxic and draining from their life,” and indeed, “Boy Bye” is a confident tune that spits venom atop a folk-inspired instrumental. Tinashe — “Nasty” Tinashe will continue her BB/Ang3l series later this year with Quantum Baby, a new EP. Last week, she unveiled “Nasty,” a smooth number on which he wants a suitor to match her nasty.

Lil Nas X — “Right There” Lil Nas X is gearing up to deliver Nasarati 2 in the near future, and he’s been doing it old-school by debuting new tracks on SoundCloud. The latest is “Right There,” on which Nas issues a reminder to a suitor that he’s a busy guy with little time to waste. Peso Pluma and Arcángel — “Peso Completo” Pluma was a highlight at Coachella this past weekend, and Uproxx’s Aaron Williams wrote of his performance, “The award for ‘Most Dramatic Set’ undoubtedly goes to Peso Pluma, who enraptured social media with a seemingly incongruous combination of traditional Banda music and hip-hop-influenced dancing. Bookended by verbal interludes by MORGAN FREAKING FREEMAN, Peso illuminated an oft-overlooked and misunderstood cultural artifact. What is more hip-hop than that?”