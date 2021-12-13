All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Juice WRLD continue to expand his posthumous discography and Roddy Ricch launch a new era. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Juice WRLD — “Girl Of My Dreams” With Suga and BTS It’s been almost two years since the untimely death of Juice WRLD, but in the time since then, the rapper has been as prolific as any of his peers. He’s fresh off the release of his second posthumous album, Fighting Demons, and as has been the case with his posthumous work, there are some big-time collaborators involved, including an appearance from BTS’ Suga on the moody “Girl Of My Dreams.” Roddy Ricch — “Live Life Fast (Intro)” Roddy Ricch loves the end of the year, after all the yearly best-of lists have been released: His debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, dropped in December 2019, and now its follow-up, Live Life Fast, arrives this week. He teased it a few days ago by dropping a short film for the album-opening title track, a cinematic spoken-word number that sees Ricch reflecting on life and its meaning.

Tame Impala — “No Choice” On stage is one of the places where Kevin Parker is most comfortable, so he’s surely thrilled that he’s heading out on tour early next year. He shared that news last week, and at the time, he also dropped a new B-side, “No Choice.” Uproxx’s Carolyn Droke notes of the track, “a swirling electric guitar bends and melts over intricate percussion as Kevin Parker’s drowned-out vocals ask big questions about choice, freedom, and purpose.” Earl Sweatshirt — “Tabula Rasa” Feat. Armand Hammer Earl Sweatshirt is somebody you don’t necessarily hear from a lot when he’s not actively promoting new material. Well, his name has been popping up lately, and thankfully, that means he has a new project, Sick, on the way. The album is dropping in January and he previewed it last week with the lead single, a soulful, The Alchemist-produced, Armand Hammer-featuring number called “Tabula Rasa.”

Beach House — “Runaway” Beach House has a highly anticipated new album, Once Twice Melody, coming out in February, but ahead of then, the duo has already shared a sizeable chunk of it. They’ve been releasing sections of the album at a time, and last week brought a new quartet of songs. Included in that is “Runaway,” which is more uptempo than a lot of songs by a band not often paired with that adjective. Bon Iver and Nicholas Britell — “Second Nature” You probably know by now that Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi are involved in the new movie Don’t Look Up, but Bon Iver found his way into it, too. He doesn’t appear on screen, but as the movie comes to a close, we hear a new song from him. It’s called “Second Nature” and Justin Vernon said that he was more than excited while making it: “I was energized and inspired beyond words, kinda like a bull in the pen before the rodeo.”

Tierra Whack — “Body Of Water” While her latest EP Rap? was fresh on her mind, Tierra Whack went ahead and shared Pop?, which includes the highlight “Body Of Water,” on which the rapper firmly and rapidly shows that she is just that: a rapper. All in all, the song is a nice holdover while waiting for Whack to drop Rock? and Jazz? (just kidding: those projects aren’t real, but maybe they will be). Mitski — “Heat Lightning” Laurel Hall, Mitski’s highly anticipated (as if a Mitski project can be anything but) new album, is on the way in Q1 2022. The indie favorite previewed it last week with “Heat Lightning,” which I previously noted “starts intimately before blossoming into its first hook and then locking into a rhythmic groove for the rest of the song.”