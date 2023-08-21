All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Quavo drop his first solo album in a minute and Lil Uzi Vert team up with a superproducer. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Mike Will Made-It — “Blood Moon” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Producer extraordinaire Mike Will Made-It links up with Lil Uzi Vert on his latest, “Blood Moon,” on which Uzi delivers raspy verses about the fortune he’s amassed. J. Cole, by the way, isn’t heard on the track, but he actually had a role on the production side. Charlie Puth — “Lipstick” Puth gets in a sexy groove on his latest, “Lipstick.” The song, released last week, sees Puth wanting to make things official with a special someone: “Baby, I think it’s time we post a picture / Tell your momma and your sister you got a man / ‘Cause I’m your man.”

aespa — “Better Things” aespa just launched their SYNK: Hyper Line World Tour earlier this month, and now they have a fresh song to play on the road. Last week, they dropped “Better Things,” a smooth pop anthem about moving on after a breakup. The National — “Space Invader” The National are still riding the wave of their April album First Two Pages Of Frankenstein, but that didn’t stop them from dropping new music the other day. They actually unveiled a pair of new songs, a couple of slow-burners in “Space Invader” and “Alphabet City.”

Doechii — “Booty Drop” Over a sample of Uniiqu3’s 2018 song “Bubble Gum,” Doechii delivers a confident strip club anthem on her latest, “Booty Drop.” The track arrived last week with a video, too, which basically sees Doechii and her cohorts turn a boat into a club-like environment. Fifty Fifty — “Cupid (Twin Version — Remix)” Feat. Sabrina Carpenter “Cupid” earned Fifty Fifty a lot of free TikTok real estate this summer. Now, they’ve given the song a fresh update with a new remix, which brings Sabrina Carpenter into the fold for a verse on the sugar-sweet tune.

Addison Rae — “2 Die 4” Feat. Charli XCX Speaking of being big on the internet: Social media star Addison Rae is kicking her music career into high gear with a new EP, AR. She brought in some tried-and-true pop firepower to help, as she collaborates with Charli XCX on “2 Die 4.” Sufjan Stevens — “So You Are Tired” Sufjan Stevens has been incredibly busy lately: He announced Javelin last week, which will be his fifth album since 2020. He shared “So You Are Tired” from the project and it makes good use of his lullaby-like vocals and an equally comforting instrumental.