All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes good R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the hottest R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Daniel Daley and Nineteen85 of Dvsn came through this week with their album A Muse In Her Feelings, which includes a track featuring Summer Walker that flips their 2016 Sept. 5th cut “Do It Well,” The-Dream came together with Jhene Aiko for the freaky bedroom single “Wee Hours,” and Pink Sweats dropped off his latest tune “Ride With Me.”

Dvsn — “‘Flawless’ Do It Well Pt. 3” Feat. Summer Walker I am truly grateful for the divine intervention that which brought together Dvsn and Summer Walker for “‘Flawless’ Do It Well Pt. 3,” a rework of 2016’s Sept. 5th‘s cut “Do It Well.” The OG track is all about a girl who essentially dances so well that Mr. Daniel Daly is compelled to throw cash in the air. “‘Flawless’ Do It Well Pt. 3,” which lives on the newly released A Muse In Her Feelings, is simply an answer to the track from the perspective of Summer Walker and oscillates between a slow groove and upbeat-tempo. The-Dream — “Wee Hours” Feat. Jhene Aiko Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter The-Dream and healing vocalist Jhene Aiko did what needed to be done on Mr. Nash’s SXTP4‘s “Wee Hours.” It’s a freaky late-night love tale about sex so good Jhene sings about “keepin’ hair ties and scrunchies” ready just in case.

Pink Sweats — “Ride With Me” Pink Sweats second single of the year “Ride With Me” is a fun, R&B bop that is absolutely summertime ready. The heart-warming jam follows the Philly-bred singer’s previously released song “17,” and at this rate, it feels like there’s more to look forward to from here. Themxxnlight — “It’s Over” Dynamic R&B twins Themxxnlight gave fans a double dosage of music Friday with “It’s Over” and “Miss Me,” off their pending EP The Cure. “It’s Over” is a paralyzing subset and emotional need for closure of a love that has passed, while “Miss Me” is a charming slow groove lined with heavy-bass as a loving enchantment to look into “the moonlight.”

Amber Mark — “Waiting (Demo)” Continuing the momentum of her COVERED-19 series, Amber Mark brandishes her vocal range with proweress on “Waiting (Demo).” Drenched in infallible emotion, Amber chants a promise to hold down her lover now and forever. Last week, the burgeoning singer released a cover of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box.” Leon Bridges — “Inside Friend” Feat. John Mayer Leon Bridges and John Mayer combined their omnipotent voices for the sex playlist-ready track “Inside Friend” at an impromptu jam session last year. It’s an introvert’s dream of finding a love who is down for being lazy together on a Saturday morning with an open door policy to back through whenever.

Lyrica Anderson — “Marriott” Lyrica Anderson might be known for Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood, but she’s actually a Grammy Award-nominated, hit-making machine as certainly one of the top songwriters in the industry. Today she reminds everyone why with her addictive break-up track “Marriott.” Lyrica runs through her thoughts as she chills at the hotel to think things over romantic drama being exposed on The Shaderoom and now she’s ready to bounce on to the next, tapping into her inner savage. Ashton Travis & Chase B — “Casino” Houston’s own Ashton Travis and Chase B connect for an otherworldly melodic trance, which is offered by their collaborative single “Casino.” Though the world is currently confined to their homes, Ashton imagines splurging on his woman during a quick trip to Las Vegas.

Rotimi — Unplugged Sessions EP Power star Rotimi has been keeping busy making music during the quarantine and delivered his Unplugged Sessions EP with three fresh songs and three acoustic versions of his popular singles “Legend,” “Love Riddim,” and “In My Bed.” The six-pack features Rotimi’s voice passionately serenading on every track as he returns to the missed loving elements of R&B. Allyn — “Dirty Laundry” Sacramento R&B staple Allyn doubles down on her secret love and tempts the object of her affection with her recently released single “Dirty Laundry.” The sultry track is Allyn’s first single of the year and the follow-up to last year’s Needed EP.

Kaash Paige — “Frank Ocean” On this day, Frank Ocean released “Thinkin’ Bout You” and Kaash Paige pays homage to the song and the man that she says influenced her the most. “Frank Ocean” is Paige’s interpretation of the Channel Orange favorite as she ponders if her boo is thinking about her just as much as she is. Keke Palmer — “Sticky” Keke Palmer claims what’s hers on the saucy single “Sticky” as she brags about the magnificence of her kitty cat. “Lipgloss sticky, attitude bitchy / How I taste? Peachy,” she sings with pure seduction and satisfaction. Keke has been releasing track after track lately, hopefully a full EP lies somewhere in the near future.