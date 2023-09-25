Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. SZA joined Jean Dawson for their new song “No SZNs” while Bakar and Summer Walker linked up on “Hell N Back.” Brent Faiyaz continued his streak of impressive releases with “WYA” and Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert confirmed rumors of their separation. Elsewhere, Victoria Monét kicked off her highly-anticipated The Jaguar Tour. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Alina Baraz — “Don’t Buy Me Roses” Alina Baraz’s return to R&B continues with her latest single “Don’t Buy Me Roses.” Sprinkled with vocals from Col3trane, the dreamy record reflects on a past lover who brought them more pain than love. “I cared for you more than you’ll ever know / Needed your rain, you wouldn’t let me grow,” she sings on it. K. Michelle — I’m The Problem K. Michelle arrives with I’m The Problem for her first project in three years. Through 19 songs, there is just one feature from Memphis rapper Gloss Up. In its totality, I’m The Problem takes listeners on a journey through her complex relationships with moments of introspection, reflection, and accountability.

TA Thomas — Caught Between 2 Worlds Mississippi singer TA Thomas is one of the best new offerings that R&B has today and his debut EP Caught Between 2 Worlds is proof of that. His rich vocals and red-hot passion toward all corners of his love life flow throughout the project’s 11 tracks. Caught Between 2 Worlds is carried by a blend of R&B sounds and that of the 2000s which will make it a satisfying listen for most fans of the genre. Elmiene — “Marking My Time” Next month, British singer Elmiene will release his second EP of the year with Marking My Time. Ahead of its release, Elmiene delivers the EP’s title track which is the latest offering from the project that he describes as “a checkpoint to anchor myself.” He added, “The general theme of this project is trying to mark my time not in terms of history but just for me personally, so I don’t get lost.”

RealestK — “Better” With his Real World mixtape on the way, Toronto singer RealestK checks in with “Better.” On it, he lays his cards in romance out in front of his love interest and asks them if he can have the opportunity to love them. RealestK’s vulnerability is paired with upbeat production that brings life and hope to his desires. Breez Kennedy — “Like My Ex” 17-year-old singer Breezy Kennedy is letting off the gas anytime soon. After landing success with “Love Crazy (Blowing Up Your Phone),” and releasing “At Your Worst” to follow it up, Kennedy returns with “Like My Ex.” Riddled with pain following a bad experience with love, Kennedy realizes that his new partner has some of the bad qualities that his ex-girlfriend has.

Genia — “Souvenir” Genia’s second mixtape 4AM In The Ville is on the way, and before it arrives, she comes through with her new single “Souvenir.” The Victorville, California native comes through blazing with this feisty record that captures the bubbling moments of anticipation as she and her lover prepare for a fiery moment of intimacy. Langston Bleu — “Luxury” Atlanta singer Langston Bleu is gearing up to release his next project, Love Is A Luxury and ahead of its arrival, he delivers “Luxury.” The song is driven by production that matches the song’s title as it adds a lavish and classy feel to the record. Bleu’s vocals are also set free on the record as he sings about his willingness to spend on a woman as he knows love is a luxury.

Danny Singh & Abby Jasmine — “Urgency” Danny Singh began the year by releasing singles ahead of his Sensorama EP, which arrived in March. Following that project’s release, Singh continued to drop off singles with his latest being “Urgency” with Abby Jasmine. Together, they question their partner’s sense of urgency, or lack thereof, towards their relationship that is clearly falling apart. Storm Ford — “Reneta” Providence-born and Atlanta-based singer Storm Ford shares her second solo release of the year with “Reneta.” The tender and gentle record is driven by the soft strums of a guitar as Ford’s captivating vocals capture most of your attention as she sings about preserving her love for the right moment and the right person.