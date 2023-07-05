Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and Afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Sampha finally made his return, one that fans waited six years for, with his new single “Spirit 2.0” while The Weeknd warned of the dangers of “False Idols” on his new song with Lil Baby and Suzanna Son. Victoria Monet officially announced her Jaguar II project and HER announced the return of her Lights On Festival for 2023. Elsewhere, Jon Batiste announced his World Music Radio album, Beyoncé dropped limited-edition merch for her Renaissance Tour with Amazon, and Patrick Star from SpongeBob Squarepants is on TikTok singing classic R&B songs thanks to AI. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Terrace Martin — Fine Tune On his new album Fine Tune, Terrace Martin has one goal: develop new talent and incorporate the legacy of jazz. Fine Tune is the first of six jazz albums that Martin will release throughout 2023 and this one checks in with 12 songs besides Alex Isley, Keyon Harold, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, James Fauntleroy, and more. Robert Glasper — “What Love Can Do” Robert Glasper and Derrick Hodge joined forces to curate the music for season 1 of Run The Girls in 2021. Now they’re back to compose the music for season two the first offering from that batch is here with “What Love Can Do” with Emily King.

Tone Stith — “Girls Like You” Tone Stith has one of the best voices in the R&B game and it seems like he could be getting ready to release his fifth project. That sign comes with the release of “Girls Like You,” a record that Stith uses to detail the effects that a bad relationship had on his approach to love with future partners. Jordan Hawkins & DUCKWRTH — “Can’t Fake What You Feel” Jordan Hawkins is just a few months removed from the release of his 4Play EP, but that isn’t stopping him from sharing new music. He’s back with “Can’t Fake What You Feel” with DUCKWRTH which strikes as an upbeat number perfect to groove to this summer.

Ryan Trey — “Ain’t Even Friends” Feat. Mariah The Scientist It’s been a little while since we’ve heard from Ryan Trey, but the Kentucky native is finally back with his new single “Ain’t Even Friends” alongside Mariah The Scientist. Together, the singers blend their talents for a reflective record about a love they lost in their lives. Kenyon Dixon — “Lucky” Kenyon Dixon is having quite the active year. He dropped a remix of Jon Vinyl’s “Pressure,” shared his “Slow Dancing” single with Kincy, and later shared a remix of it with Kevin Ross. Now he’s back with “Lucky,” a song that sees Dixon praise a new woman in his life and all the qualities that made him fall in love with her.

Sekou — Out Of Mind Meet UK singer Sekou who has slowly made waves in the rising R&B community and now he’s arrived with his debut project Out Of Mind. Through its five songs, Sekou blends jazz and pop with R&B for what strikes as a captivating body of work. “I wanted to have creative freedom on this and do something different from what I’ve done before,” Sekou said about the project. Spinall — “Loju” Feat. Wizkid Four months after releasing his Top Boy album, producer Spinall returns to team up with Wizkid for a third time with their new song “Loju.” The vibrant record is matched with a colorful video that’s set at a house party flushed with flashy cars and beautiful dancers.

Reggie Becton, Slim & Ye Ali — “Rm. 143 (Rm112 Remix)” Feat. 112 After reaching 10 million streams with “Rm. 143,” Reggie Becton is celebrating the feat with a remix of the track that features Slim 112 and Ye Ali. It’s a smooth blend of yesterday’s and today’s R&B that’s boosted by a bad-boy intro from Ye Ali. Elmiene — “Mad At Fire” Elmiene is just three months removed from his El-Mean EP, but now the singer has found himself a new home. Elmiene just inked a deal with Def Jam, and with that, came the release of his new single “Mad At Fire.” Co-written with Syd and Lil Silva, Elmiene’s voice fills up the room through a blend of soul and avant-garde electronic music.