Will Beyoncé Perform At The 2023 Grammy Awards?

After Beyoncé‘s dazzling private performance at The Royal Atlantis hotel in Dubai on Saturday night — her first time headlining a show in almost four years — there have been talks that she might be gearing up for a performance at the 2023 Grammys.

Variety reports, show producers have shared with them that the Grammy record holder might have a possible onstage appearance. Unfortunately, the “Break My Soul” singer didn’t perform any hits from the recent project for the attendees at the private show. So, fans are hoping this is why Queen Bey has been holding onto the visuals for her Reinassance album, which was released last July.

Guests for the private affair included other celebrities, several journalists, and influencers. While there was a strict “no phone or video” policy in place — guests were given pouches for their devices — to no surprise, leaked footage began circulating on the internet. In one of the clips, Bey shared an adorable moment on stage with her eldest daughter Blue Ivy performing a rendition of “Brown Skin Girls.”

It was also revealed that Beyoncé was paid a whopping $24 million for her private gig.

Throughout the private concert, Beyoncé performed some of her biggest hits, including “Halo,” “Naughty Girl,” “Drunk In Love,” and more.

There have also been reports that Bey was recovering from foot surgery, which may be the cause behind her not releasing the visuals of her recent album.