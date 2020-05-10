A month removed from the first At Home edition, Saturday Night Live continues to bring entertaining content to viewers from the comfort of each cast members’ homes. Serving as the third episode of SNL At Home, the late-night show concluded its 45th season with one final separate-but-together episode. With help from Kristen Wiig, Alec Baldwin, and Tiny Fey, SNL closed the chapter on a far-from-normal season, but not with a special Mother’s Day performance.

Taking from their 1997 album Evolution, Boyz II Men delivered an at-home performance of “A Song For Mama” with none other than Babyface, who joined the trio with additional vocals while he playing the guitar. Transitioning from full-screen captures of Babyface and each member of Boyz II Men, the performance also included pictures of some of the SNL cast members, including Pete Davidson, Michael Che, and Kenan Thompson, with their mothers as a warm way to honor the matriarchs in their family on Mother’s Day.

In addition to the performance from Boyz II Men and Babyface, SNL also honored rock’n’roll great, Little Richard, who passed away Saturday morning due to bone cancer. The performance also arrived after Miley Cyrus covered Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” by a campfire with Andrew Watt by her side as he played the guitar for performance.