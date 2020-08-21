Megan Thee Stallion is recovering from her recent run-in with Tory Lanez, but that won’t stop her from putting on a show for her fans. Today, she announced her first-ever virtual concert taking place Saturday, August 29 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT/ 11pm BST. Tickets are on sale now at $15, giving purchasers a single-use code to login and watch the performance. For more information, visit Universe.com’s event page.

Megan’s had what have been the most eventful year in hip-hop after 2019 saw her go from viral sensation to XXL Freshman to bonafide star. Starting the year off with a label dispute that caused the delay of her Suga EP, she landed what looked like the viral hit of the summer when Suga standout “Savage” became a TikTok sensation. “Savage” then became Megan’s first No. 1 hit when she was joined by Beyonce for the song’s remix, bringing OnlyFans into the mainstream along with it.

Unfortunately, she had to have surgery on both feet after being shot after a party. She later confirmed the culprit was Tory Lanez after a month of rumors, speculation, and tasteless memes. Then, she hit No. 1 again — and basically broke the internet — with her appearance on Cardi B’s new single “WAP,” which has become one of the most popular singles of all time. If there’s anything we’ve learned about Meg this year, she certainly knows how to swing that pendulum back in her favor when the chips are down, and her virtual concert will be just one more way for her to make sure she remains in control of her own narrative.

