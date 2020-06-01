Getty Image
Cupcakke Has Shared The New Track ‘Lemon Pepper’ To Benefit The Minnesota Freedom Fund

After a brief hiatus at the end of last year, Cupcakke has remerged with new music. Following “Lawd Jesus,” her first new track of 2020, Cupcakke returns with a philanthropic effort. Cupcakke shared the track “Lemon Pepper” as her way of raising funds to support those protesting George Floyd’s death and police brutality.

“Lemon Pepper” continues Cucpakke’s signature NSFW flow accompanied by a revved-up beat. “I need some lemon pepper and mild sauce on that d*ck / Lemon pepper and mild sauce on that d*ck,” Cupcakke raps.

Upon sharing the track, the Chicago rapper announced that half of the proceeds will be directly donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit organization that provides bail to low-income individuals and immigrants. The charity organization has been at the focal point of recent protests, as they are providing bail for those arrested while protesting police brutality. Along with committing proceeds from “Lemon Pepper” to the organization, Cupcakke matched fellow Chicago rapper Noname’s $1,000 donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Cupcakke is the latest musician to offer support to protestors. This weekend, musicians like Halsey and Tyler The Creator joined in on protests while many others in the hip-hop community have addressed police brutality and are calling for change.

Listen to “Lemon Pepper” below and find more information on the Minnesota Freedom Fund here.

