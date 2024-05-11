Every one under the sun have inserted themselves in Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s ongoing feud, including the White House. Now, regular folk have begun to overstep.

Today (May 11) in an Instagram Story, Drake seemingly blasted local breaking news outlet CP24 for the consistent coverage of the string of intruders, which have encouraged others to try their luck.

“CP24, can we discuss the chopper flight times over the house,” he wrote. “Cause I won’t lie, I’m trying to sleep. Anytime after 3 pm works great for me.”

The derailed break in marks the third time over the past week that the “First Person Shooter” rapper’s Bridle Path estate. According to TMZ, the ordeal took place around 4 pm eastern time.

In footage obtained by the outlet, Drake’s private security team is seen physically restraining the alleged intruder. The clip shows an individual pinned to the ground just outside the property’s gate. Not much information has been released about any of the past two incidents (on May 8 and May 10).

The only details shared about today’s encounter was that the male suspect allegedly approached the home on a bike. This series of attempted break ins follow a shooting near the home on May 7 where one man was reportedly injured then transported for emergency surgery.