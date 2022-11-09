Flo Mill is just about to wrap up her first-ever headlining tour, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, which saw her crisscrossing the nation throughout October and the past week with Monaleo and Gogo Morrow. With just a few more dates left, fans in the remaining cities on the route might be wondering what they have to look forward to, while fans who didn’t get the chance to check out the show may be curious about what they missed out on.

Fortunately, Setlist.fm has the answers, as usual. In addition to performing breakout hits like “Beef FloMix” and “In The Party,” it looks like Flo’s show spans both of her projects to date, Ho, Why Is You Here? and You Still Here, Ho?, consisting of many of her singles like “Roaring 20s,” “PBC,” “Back Pack,” and “Conceited,” in addition to the fan-favorite Baby Tate single “I Am,” which Flo Milli is featured on. You can see the setlist and remaining tour dates below.

Setlist

1. “Come Outside”

2. “Roaring 20s”

3. “Like That Bitch”

4. “Big Steppa”

5. “Bed Time (Acapella)”

6. “Beef FloMix”

7. “Back Pack”

8. “May I”

9. “PBC”

10. “Hottie”

11. “Bundles”

12. “We Not Humping (with Monaleo)”

13. “Conceited”

14. “No Face”

15. “I Am (Baby Tate cover)”

16. “Weak”

17. “Not Friendly”

18. “Pretty Girls”

19. “In the Party”

Tour Dates

11/9 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

11/11 — Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

11/15 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

11/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre