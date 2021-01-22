Music

Freddie Gibbs Has No Interest In A Pusha T ‘Verzuz,’ But He’s Open To An Album

In the aftermath of the latest Verzuz battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole, fans are already fan-casting their desired follow-ups. One such suggestion got the attention of its subject, but rather than accepting, he made an intriguing counteroffer that now has both artists trending on Twitter. When a fan account posited a Freddie Gibbs Vs. Pusha T battle for the title of “King Of Coke Rap,” Gibbs himself chimed in. “F*ck a versus,” he rejoined. “I would make this album tho.”

It isn’t too far out of the realm of possibility for the two cocaine rap aristocrats. They previously collaborated on a pair of tracks: “Palmolive,” from Gibbs’ joint album with Madlib, and “Good Morning,” from Black Thought’s Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane & Able EP. Both songs also featured Killer Mike. Meanwhile, both Gibbs and Push have collaborated with Griselda Records’ Benny The Butcher, as well as receiving production from Madlib, who Pusha hinted was also producing one of his upcoming projects.

As far as that last Verzuz goes, fans were disappointed that the show started almost an hour late, but later delighted when O.T. Genasis cameoed, squashing his feud with Cole over his Crip anthem rendition of her song “Love.” Meanwhile, 21 Savage entertained fans on a stream of his own as the usually deadpan, menacing MC traded in his tough-guy schtick to belt out full-throated renditions of the Verzuz contestants’ songs.

Just for fun, check out Freddie Gibbs and Pusha T’s “Palmolive” above.

Freddie Gibbs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

