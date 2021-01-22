In the aftermath of the latest Verzuz battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole, fans are already fan-casting their desired follow-ups. One such suggestion got the attention of its subject, but rather than accepting, he made an intriguing counteroffer that now has both artists trending on Twitter. When a fan account posited a Freddie Gibbs Vs. Pusha T battle for the title of “King Of Coke Rap,” Gibbs himself chimed in. “F*ck a versus,” he rejoined. “I would make this album tho.”

Fuck a versus. I would make this album tho 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/wuqMxj584D — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) January 22, 2021

It isn’t too far out of the realm of possibility for the two cocaine rap aristocrats. They previously collaborated on a pair of tracks: “Palmolive,” from Gibbs’ joint album with Madlib, and “Good Morning,” from Black Thought’s Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane & Able EP. Both songs also featured Killer Mike. Meanwhile, both Gibbs and Push have collaborated with Griselda Records’ Benny The Butcher, as well as receiving production from Madlib, who Pusha hinted was also producing one of his upcoming projects.

how freddie gibbs and pusha t go over a beat sent by they producers pic.twitter.com/i2Mnm5WJff — B O N O ʕ •ᴥ•ʔ💫💙 (@BonoTheChosen) January 22, 2021

there is just no way a Freddie Gibbs and Pusha T album could be bad, I don't care who produced it — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) January 22, 2021

Freddie Gibbs & Pusha T album might be the greatest rap collab album we’ll ever hear, especially if they get Madlib to produce most of the songs. — 🍒💣 (@smuckersbytyler) January 22, 2021

Me with my niggas when the Freddie Gibbs & Pusha T collab album drops: pic.twitter.com/2Q2V44RT2h — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) January 22, 2021

As far as that last Verzuz goes, fans were disappointed that the show started almost an hour late, but later delighted when O.T. Genasis cameoed, squashing his feud with Cole over his Crip anthem rendition of her song “Love.” Meanwhile, 21 Savage entertained fans on a stream of his own as the usually deadpan, menacing MC traded in his tough-guy schtick to belt out full-throated renditions of the Verzuz contestants’ songs.

Just for fun, check out Freddie Gibbs and Pusha T’s “Palmolive” above.