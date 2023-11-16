We can all agree that Drake is definitely taller than Adonis, his six-year-old son and “8AM In Charlotte” video co-star. We can also agree that Drake’s influence reaches far and wide, with 13 No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits to his name. But his newly dropped video for “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Cole, his most recent No. 1, has presented a divisive question: How tall is Drake?

Just over two minutes into the Gibson Hazard-directed “First Person Shooter” video, a graphic appears. Said graphic claims that Drake is 6 feet, 2 inches. Fans online are clowning him for presumably exaggerating his height.

True Drake fans know that he rapped about being 6 feet, 1 inch in “Sneakin'” featuring 21 Savage, and it’s probably safe to assume that he hasn’t hit a growth spurt since More Life arrived in March 2017. While the only people who know Drake’s true height are Drake and Drake’s PCP, Google muddies the waters even more by listing Drake as 6-feet tall. We need Adonis’ next freestyle to address this issue.

Fans could also buy tickets to Drake and Cole’s newly announced 2024 joint tour, It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?, and see first-person how tall he seems on stage.

Watch the “First Person Shooter” video above, and check out the It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? dates below.

01/18/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +

01/19/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

01/22/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

01/25/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

01/29/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center +

01/30/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/02/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/07/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

02/08/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

02/12/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

02/16/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/20/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +

02/21/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/24/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

02/27/2024 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/02/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/05/2024 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

03/10/2024 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

03/14/2024 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~

03/18/2024 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ~

03/23/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~

03/27/2024 — Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole