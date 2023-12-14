How To Buy André 3000’s ‘New Blue Sun’ Vinyl

André 3000 desperately wants to deliver the rap album that people have been demanding for at least 15 years. He explained to GQ why “sometimes, it feels inauthentic for me to rap,” and then he doubled down with CBS Mornings (and even offered his thoughts on an OutKast reunion) earlier this month.

“When people ask me about a rap album […] Man, I would love a rap album,” he said. “I’m with you. I want to be with you when I’m really on it, you know what I mean?’

The good news is that people still loved New Blue Sun, his eight-track album featuring lots of his flute-playing. No verses, just instrumentals. The 12-plus-minute track “I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time” hit No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated December 2, becoming the longest song to ever chart on the Hot 100.

The album dropped on November 17, immediately becoming a streaming favorite, but it’s also available on vinyl. A cursory Google search indicates that the New Blue Sun vinyl is available to pre-order on Epic Records’ official online store. The product listing reads, “This limited edition 3-LP set is pressed on 180g black vinyl with printed inserts, fold out poster, and note from the artist,” and it’s “expected to ship on or around January 24, 2024. You can also pre-order at various other places, including Amazon, Lunchbox Records, Rough Trade, and Target.