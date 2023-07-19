Just when you thought Ice Spice was as big as it gets, the Bronx native has announced a new slate of songs. They’ll be added onto the deluxe version of her breakout EP, Like…?, which she announced during a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. Speaking with Lowe as part of Apple Music’s Up Next program, Ice also talked up her recent Taylor Swift collaboration, “Karma,” being mentored by Drake and Nicki Minaj, and opening for Doja Cat on her upcoming tour.

The original version of Like…?, which was released in January via 10K Projects and Capitol Records, contained six tracks including Ice’s breakout hit “Munch,” its follow-up “Bikini Bottom,” and the fan favorite, “Princess Diana,” which was later remixed with Nicki Minaj. The EP peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200, capping Ice Spice’s rise to near-ubiquitous stardom. Her rise was also aided by her appearance on the PinkPantheress song “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” which has become a staple of her live show.

With her early 2023 run culminating in the Nicki Minaj collaboration “Barbie World” for the Barbie movie soundtrack, Ice has been teasing one new song in particular, “Deli,” sharing several snippets on social media. You can check that out below.

Like…? (Deluxe) is due on July 21. You can get more info here.