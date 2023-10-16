Here Are The Musical Guests For ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ This Week

Jimmy Kimmel Live! returns this week with a slate of guests including Christina Aguilera, Simu Liu, Martin Scorcese, and Snoop Dogg. The musical guests include Lil Yachty, Myke Towers, Chelsea Cutler, and October London. You can check out more on the musical guests for the week of October 16-20 below.

Chelsea Cutler — Wednesday, October 18 Pop star Chelsea Cutler is just days removed from the release of her third studio album, Stellaria, which dropped on the 13th via Republic. Uproxx’s Megan Armstrong interviewed Cutler about the album, which Cutler says is “about noticing and being present and seeing what’s right in front of you.” October London — Thursday, October 19 It’s only right that the old-soul singer takes the stage during his namesake month. It’s also fitting that he’ll be performing as Snoop Dogg guests; he’s signed to Death Row, which Snoop recently acquired, and dropped his first project on the imprint, The Rebirth Of Marvin, in February (his previous releases were under Doggy Style Records, so he and Snoop go way back).