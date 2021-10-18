Kanye West’s Latest Performance Was At A Wedding In Venice, Italy

Guests at a wedding in Venice, Italy over the weekend were treated to an interesting surprise: A performance from none other than Kanye West. The rapper played a few of his hits at the wedding of D’Estree founder Geraldine Guiotte and Tiffany & Co. Vice President Alexander Arnault, wearing an Eyes Wide Shut-esque mask and an all-black Balenciaga ensemble. Videos from the event popped up on Twitter, confirming that the rapper performed renditions of “Believe What I Say” and “Come To Life” from his new album Donda, as well as fan favorites “Flashing Lights” and “Runaway.”

Kanye performing "Runaway" last night at Alexandre Arnault and Geralde Guyot’s wedding in Venice. (10.16.21) pic.twitter.com/4WwxHsBEX1 — Kanye Media (@KanyeMedia_) October 17, 2021

Prior to the wedding, Kanye’s last performance was arguably his stadium listening events for Donda, where he didn’t so much perform as he did play different versions of the album while hanging out with troubled stars like DaBaby and Marilyn Manson (and set himself on fire for the spectacle).

Kanye performing "Flashing Lights" last night at Alexandre Arnault and Geralde Guyot’s wedding in Venice. (10.16.21) pic.twitter.com/AriRIBgnwA — Kanye Media (@KanyeMedia_) October 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Kanye’s got a lot on his plate looking forward to the end of the year, as he’s got a Netflix documentary on the way, he’s reportedly producing Ghostface Killah’s Supreme Clientele sequel, he’s launching a “Donda”-branded tech line, and he’s selling his Wyoming ranch. You can watch videos of him performing at the high-fashion wedding above.