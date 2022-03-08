In our final conversation with King Von, the late Chicago rapper who was killed mere days after, we asked who he makes music for. “Everybody who f*ck with the music, man,” he concluded. His music has reached many people, probably for this reason. It’s for anybody and it’s easy to enjoy. His posthumous album What It Means To Be King exemplifies this, and it was released last week after the rollout of singles like “Don’t Play That” with 21 Savage and “War.” It featured plenty of collaborations with other rappers, including Lil Durk, G Herbo, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Today, the video for the quick, scorching track “Too Real” was unleashed. It’s speculated to be a response to NBA YoungBoy who he had been feuding with: “Rap beef turn to homicide / You diss then we gon’ slide,” he spits. Of course, it helps that in the video he’s swinging around a massive flamethrower. That is one way to settle rap beef.

Though King Von had a knack for diss tracks and rap beef songs, he also wrestled with more serious topics like the shortcomings of the justice system on the 2020 single “How It Go.”

Watch the video for “Too Real” above.