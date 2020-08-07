All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Machinedrum — ”Kane Train” Feat. Freddie Gibbs Freddie Gibbs’ pyrex parables are multi-purpose: they will fit on any kind of beat. His recent collaboration with Machinedrum demonstrates his versatility, as he rhymes over a soundscape of triumphant horns and urgent keys. The track is an early dose of Machinedrum’s A View Of U, which is coming in October. King Von — “All These N****s“ Feat. Lil Durk On “All These N****s,” Chicago’s King Von takes over a menacing beat and asserts his authority, letting the law know, “I spent a lot on bonds, once I beat my case I’ll get it back.”

J.I the Prince of N.Y — “Painless 2” Feat. Nav & Lil Durk J.I the Prince of N.Y is one of the game’s bright lights. The genre-bending rapper recently released his To G. Starr Vol. 1 project, which included standout track “Painless.” He offered up the “Painless 2” remix this week, getting Nav to add his slinky vocals to the melodic track, Lil Keed — “She Know” Feat. Lil Baby Lil Keed and LIl Baby collaborated on the sultry “She Know,” where they take turns crooning and painting a picture of ride or die love over 808-based production. The single is a standout from Keed’s Trapped On Cleveland 3 project which dropped today.

Don Q — “Legends” Feat. Benny The Butcher Don Q has teased his collaboration with Benny The Butcher for a couple months, and it finally dropped this week. The track is everything one could expect from a pairing of two of the street’s most talented lyricists, as they take turns affirming their greatness and Don asks, “Where was you? ‘Cause it was only a few I can name, before the fame that really seen the vision.” Sada Baby Songs Detroit’s Sada Baby had a busy week. First, he jumped on Dizzy’s “F*ck It Up” with Houston’s Sauce Walka. He also dropped the energetic “Weezo,” where he lets us know he’ll “still rock a plain white tee — now it’s diamonds on it.”

Dave East — ”So Confusing” Dave East’s Karma 3 is coming on August 13th. He dropped another track from the project this week with “So Confusing,” an accurately-titled reflection on life with bars like, “You never know how life gon’ hit you, until you live it.” 03 Greedo & Ron-RonTheProducer — “Baccstage” Feat. Shordie Shordie, Wallie the Sensei This week, fans got another preview of 03 Greedo and Ron-RonTheProducer’s Load It Up Vol. 1. project. “Baccstage” is Greedo’s tale about a woman who asked him for a backstage pass to a show — and what they did once she got there. The track also features Shordie Shordie and Wallie The Sensei, who keep the theme going.

Asian Doll — “Dead Man Freestyle” Asian Doll is locked in on “Dead Man Freestyle,” the latest release from the prolific Texas rhymer. She sounds invigorated over the RicoRunDat production, as she sets her terms for romance by rhyming “we just want the money / tryna love me? N**** sit down.” Quando Rondo — “My Life Story” Quando Rondo is geared up to release Diary Of A Lost Child project, and offered up what has to be a strong representation of what to expect with “My Life Story,” where he delves into a tale of “jumping off the porch” and entering the treacherous streets.

Murs & Slug — “Name In Ya Mouth” Murs and Slug are teasing a Felt collaboration project with “Name In Ya Mouth,” a back and forth lyrical exhibition where Murs contends he’s “Hella hungry like the days I had no fans.” Lil Mosey — “Top Gone” Feat. Lunay Lil Mosey is seeking to affirm the title of his 2019 Certified Hitmaker album. His latest effort, “Top Gone,” is a breezy ode to cruising with the wind in your hair. The track features a Spanish-speaking verse from Puerto Rican singer Lunay which will surely expand the track’s visibility.

Blacc Zacc— “803 Legend” Blacc Zacc is touting himself as an “803 Legend” on his latest single, where he reflects on the good and bad of his journey and surmises, “If Karma gon’ kill me I guess I’m Karma-kaze.” Capolow — “Down” It’s “finna go down” on Oakland rapper Capolow’s latest single “Down,” where he lets the object of his desire know she’s on his mind, and asks her “come my way, let a n**** ice you out” over a sultry OG Drum Major production.