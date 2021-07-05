Lil Uzi Vert’s a man of many talents. Not only is he a groundbreaking, hitmaking rapper whose stylistic outbursts have made him a fashion icon, but he’s also shown a penchant for fancy footwork on songs like “Futshal Shuffle.” However, even with that display of dexterity in his oeuvre, fans were still surprised to discover he also has a talent for breakdancing, courtesy of girlfriend JT’s Instagram Story.

The outspoken City Girls member caught him getting down at a party while Bell Biv Devoe’s “Poison” blasted in the background and an assembled crowd of onlookers shouted encouragement — none louder than JT herself. He uprocks for a bit — Yep, that’s where the name up top comes from — then busts out some full-on windmills, looking for all the world like he could have been a member of the Get Fresh Crew.

Lil Uzi Vert killed that shit 😭 pic.twitter.com/02wASkkJIV — HotShot (@SplashyStackss) July 5, 2021

Once the video appeared on Twitter, fans couldn’t get enough, reposting the video with such commentary as “Lil Uzi Vert do be just vibing doe” and reposting scenes from the 2004 Wayans comedy White Chicks.

Lil Uzi Vert do be just vibing doe 😳 pic.twitter.com/nH1rlMJB3f — memory lane (@bitchit999) July 5, 2021

JT and Lil Uzi Vert at that all white 4th of July party: pic.twitter.com/bHDlrmBKmP — 𝙎𝙪𝙘𝙠𝙖 (@suckaworId) July 5, 2021

when lil uzi vert said *breakdances* i really felt that one pic.twitter.com/p68UCILndA — diamond!!! 🏳️‍⚧️ (@DiamondShibe) July 5, 2021

ill deadass battle this nigga @LILUZIVERT WASSUP NIGGA https://t.co/7daTXQrI3D — miss no niggas😞 (@daiyadtn_) July 5, 2021

I’m crying this shit look like a 8th grade dance https://t.co/2klnV08Vxm — Jada😶‍🌫️ (@imsecsee) July 5, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert, the B-Boy. Didn’t expect to see that this morning https://t.co/kciT9jML4k — Marquis (TAIYOUKEN) (@DJTaiyouken) July 5, 2021

The viral moment was decidedly a bunch more wholesome than his other viral moment of the week when he allegedly flashed a gun during an altercation with fellow artist Saint JHN.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.