Getty Image
Music

Lil Uzi Vert’s Display Of Breakdancing Skills Draws Impressed Reactions From Fans

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Lil Uzi Vert’s a man of many talents. Not only is he a groundbreaking, hitmaking rapper whose stylistic outbursts have made him a fashion icon, but he’s also shown a penchant for fancy footwork on songs like “Futshal Shuffle.” However, even with that display of dexterity in his oeuvre, fans were still surprised to discover he also has a talent for breakdancing, courtesy of girlfriend JT’s Instagram Story.

The outspoken City Girls member caught him getting down at a party while Bell Biv Devoe’s “Poison” blasted in the background and an assembled crowd of onlookers shouted encouragement — none louder than JT herself. He uprocks for a bit — Yep, that’s where the name up top comes from — then busts out some full-on windmills, looking for all the world like he could have been a member of the Get Fresh Crew.

Once the video appeared on Twitter, fans couldn’t get enough, reposting the video with such commentary as “Lil Uzi Vert do be just vibing doe” and reposting scenes from the 2004 Wayans comedy White Chicks.

The viral moment was decidedly a bunch more wholesome than his other viral moment of the week when he allegedly flashed a gun during an altercation with fellow artist Saint JHN.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags:
Listen To This
The Creators Of ‘The Edge Of Sleep’ Talk About Their Anthology Series ‘Bad Vibes’
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In July 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
Descendents’ Impressive ‘9th & Walnut’ Is The Oldest New Album You’ll Listen To This Year
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best True Crime Podcasts To Listen To Right Now
by: Twitter
×