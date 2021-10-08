Lil Wayne’s singles run in hip-hop is practically unrivaled — especially the singles from his fan-favorite album series Tha Carter, which are about to be collected into a 7″ vinyl box set, “Tha Carter Singles Collection.” Including every hit record from “Go DJ” all the way up to yesterday’s “Ya Dig,” the 10-disc collection is available for preorder at Lil Wayne’s online shop for $200.00. Included with the records is a booklet with rare photos, two lithographs, and an outer box covered in Wayne’s tattoos.

The release isn’t the first time Lil Wayne’s branched out creatively this year. In May, Wayne joined the growing fraternity of rappers with their own festivals, launching the Uproar Fest in Los Angeles. In August, Wayne partnered with Topps trading card company for a limited-edition collection of cards commemorating the 10th anniversary of Wayne’s album Tha Carter IV. In September, he lent his likeness to the Funko toy brand for the new Vinyl Gold collection, which also includes figures of Ice Cube, the Notorious B.I.G, and Tupac Shakur.

And while that’s all well and good, Wayne’s number-one focus in 2021 remained on the music. So far, he’s featured on tracks with Polo G (“Gang Gang“), Conway The Machine, Drake, Moneybagg Yo (“Wockesha Remix“), Run The Jewels (“Ooh La La Remix“), and Logic (“Perfect Remix“), while also releasing the Trust Fund Babies joint project with Rich The Kid.