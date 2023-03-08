Oscar-winning musician Questlove and music fans in general alike continue to rave about Lil Yachty’s latest album, Let’s Start Here. Despite expressing frustrations over his music leaking and difficulties in planning for the album’s supporting tour, the musician is extremely proud of what he was able to produce.

Yachty revealed that his mission going into making was to separate himself from the tokenizing label of SoundCloud rapper, and thanks to the help of quite a few heavy hitter guest producers, he’s done just that. But there’s another person the songwriter would like to credit with the release: fellow musician Tyler The Creator.

In an interview Billboard, Yachty gushed about how Tyler has influenced him. “[Tyler] is the reason I made this album. He’s the one who told me to do it, just go for it. He’s so confident and I have so much respect for him because he takes me seriously, and he always has,” said Yachty.

Later adding, “I would love to do a project with Tyler.”

A joint project between Lil Yachty and Tyler The Creator would be a mixture of quite a few songs, given that both artists have continued to explore sonically outside of initial rap music entry.