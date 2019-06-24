Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of June 24.

Monday, June 24

Japanese Breakfast (with Hatchie) @ Central Park [Tickets]

Hatchie’s first album just came out, and Japanese Breakfast has been known to play some neat covers live (alongside her stunning originals, of course).

Wednesday, June 26



Buck Meek @ Union Pool [Tickets]

Big Thief just released a superb new record, but let’s not forget that Buck Meek’s solo material is equally worth your time.

YBN Cordae @ SOB’s [Tickets]

YBN Cordae’s latest is “Bad Idea,” a slinking mid-tempo collaboration with Chance The Rapper.

Friday, June 28

Marina @ The Rainbow Room [Tickets]

Marina has been thriving since dropping the “And The Diamonds” from her stage name. Her new album, Love + Fear, is her first since 2015.

Masters Of Ceremony (Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, DMX, Ludacris, and more) @ Barclays Center [Tickets]

This is definitely a masterful event, as the lineup is packed wall-to-wall with hip-hop legends.