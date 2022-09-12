Ahead of the 2022 Emmy Awards airing tonight on NBC and Peacock, a second wave of nominated celebrity presenters have been added to the lineup last-minute. Hosted by Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson, the show will be held at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. “About Damn Time” singer Lizzo is joining the show, as she is up for six awards for her Amazon Prime show Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

The competition series was set around Lizzo seeking out new background dancers for her tour. Her category nominations include outstanding competition program, outstanding directing for a reality program, outstanding casting for a reality program, outstanding cinematography for a reality program, outstanding editing for a competition program, and outstanding sound mixing for a variety series.

“My grrrls. We didn’t do this for awards, we did this for ourselves. For the lives we touched making this… To shake up the industry.. and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE!” Lizzo shared on Instagram, following the nomination announcement in July. Outside of producing her competition show, Lizzo has continued her powerful music career, releasing her album Special that same month.

A few additional celebs presenting at tonight’s Emmy Awards include Only Murders In The Building stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, Inventing Anna creator Shonda Rhimes, American Crime Story’s Sarah Paulson, and many more. Selena Gomez (OMITB) and Daytime Emmy winner Kelly Clarkson will also appear, as they were among the first wave announcees. John Legend will perform during the In Memoriam segment and Zedd is the event’s DJ.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of the second wave Emmy Awards presenters, with nominees available here.

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Gael García Bernal (Station Eleven)

RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Rosario Dawson (The Book of Boba Fett; Dopesick)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird; Cobra Kai)

Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)

Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever; The Sex Lives of College Girls)

Markella Kavenagh (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets)

Lizzo (Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T.)

B.J. Novak (The Premise)

Chris O’Donnell (NCIS: Los Angeles)

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story)

Shonda Rhimes (Inventing Anna)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Sofía Vergara (America’s Got Talent)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Chandra Wilson (Grey’s Anatomy)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.