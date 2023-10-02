Jorja Smith — Falling Or Flying It’s been five years since we received a full-length Jorja Smith album, but the British has ended the drought with her sophomore release Falling Or Flying. With 16 songs in her arsenal and features from J Hus and Lila Iké, Smith said the music on the album marks the “first time I’m putting stuff out there that I can connect with right now.” 6lack — “Mean It” & “Homicide” Feat. Jessie Reyez With his Since I Have A Lover Tour set to kick off next week, 6lack returns with a treat for fans before he hits the road. He reconnects with Jessie Reyez for their third collaboration, “Homicide,” and offers another solo record with “Mean It.” As he’s known to do throughout his discography, 6lack showcases his duality through his latest double-single.

Ne-Yo — “Link Up” While the summer weather is a thing of the past for most people, Ne-Yo is still relishing in it thanks to his new single “Link Up.” It’s the finish official release since Ne-Yo released his eighth album Self Explanatory and the song strikes as a smooth and seductive record meant for that special someone in your life. Cleo Sol — Gold As if one album wasn’t more than an acceptable treat for her fans this year, Cleo Sol returns with her second project in three weeks. Gold arrives with ten join her previous release this month, Heaven, which dropped off nine songs for her first record since 2021’s Mother.

Kenyon Dixon — The R&B You Love Kenyon Dixon is making The R&B You Love with his new album. Its 17 songs present sultry records and uptempo & groovy selections that showcase Dixon’s versatility. The R&B You Love also details the story of winning the heart of a new love interest which is precisely what The R&B You Love is supposed to help you do. Ryan Trey — “30 Floors Up” St. Louis singer Ryan Trey is moments away from dropping a new project, which he said is titled Streets Say You Miss Me. As the wait continues for that, he returns with “30 Floors,” a record he uses to detail his desire for a lavish life and it includes a sexual encounter with his partner and a penthouse-like view.

Marzz — “Switching Sides” Feat. Dee Gatti Louisville’s own Marzz checks in with her second single of the year “Switching Sides” alongside Dee Gatti. It’s a sweet collaboration between the two that Marzz says “is the acknowledgment of a person not really being who I thought they were.” She adds, “Especially when discovered through cycled habits. The song makes you understand it’s ok to be direct in your feelings.” Samaria — “Wish You Hell” For her latest release of the year, singer Samaria steps out of her comfort with her new record “Wish You Hell.” Samaria says of the song, “I’ve never said goodbye without a chip on my shoulder or without the comfort of knowing I would someday be doing better than the person in my rearview.”

Felix Ames — “Don’t Be Alarmed” Def Jam singer Felix Ames is back with his fifth release of the year with “Don’t Be Alarmed.” The new release is another example of his old school spirit thriving in new times, something that was previously detailed through his double-sided releases “Bend, Don’t Break/Shoestring” and “Taxi Driver/7711” this past summer. Allyn — Lover Girl Nearly a year after she delivered her After Hours, Pt. 2 EP, Sacramento singer Allyn has returned with another project. Lover Girl arrives with five songs that put her softer side on display as sultry and romantic records help to showcase her inner lover girl.