A comedian’s comparison of a pair of rappers on Twitter has fans debating whether he’s right or his suggestion is just… ludicrous. When Lil Duval, best known for his appearances on MTV shows like Guy Code and his 2018 Snoop Dogg-featuring hit “Smile Bitch (Living My Best Life),” asserted that North Carolina rapper DaBaby could be considered analogous to Atlanta rapper Ludacris, his tweet sparked the heated debate that saw some fans arguing about the two MCs’ relative status and whether or not Duval had a point.

Da baby is this generation Ludacris — lil duval (@lilduval) June 24, 2021

You hating if u say da baby can’t rap https://t.co/vb7ArmkP0r — lil duval (@lilduval) June 24, 2021

As usual, the range of thoughts on the subject led to a spike in people tweeting about Luda, who’s currently on a media tour promoting his appearance in F9, the latest installment of the Fast And Furious film franchise premiering this weekend. He also recently made a bit of a resurgence musically, popping up on Conway The Machine’s single “Scatter Brain” with fellow ATLien JID and on Justin Bieber’s remix of “Peaches” with Snoop Dogg.

Me when I saw Lil Duval called Da Baby the Ludacris of this generation. pic.twitter.com/kdpy4uqmyq — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) June 24, 2021

Meanwhile, DaBaby is also set to have a big weekend, as he’s nominated for seven 2021 BET Awards at the ceremony airing this Sunday. He was also the subject of another heated exchange with Megan Thee Stallion following a promotional tweet of his song with Tory Lanez, recorded before the infamous shooting incident that left Tory persona non grata with most hip-hop fans.

Twitter blocking every comparison of DaBaby to Ludacris. Luda had 10x the hits & cultural impact DaBaby will ever have…pic.twitter.com/ZfxvcdqbaM — alex (@AlexUlrichh) June 24, 2021

Fans are always naturally going to feel a way, and of course, many of the responses are split along generational lines. Incidentally, Duval isn’t the first to make the comparison, nor is the comparison as out-of-pocket as some fans tend to believe; consider their comedic videos, witty wordplay, and AK-47 cadences and the comparison doesn’t feel all that wild. No matter the terms of engagement, though, fans are going to project their own feelings on the position being argued, something Duval himself pointed out as the debate trended. You can see more responses below.

Y’all suck at debating without emotions 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — lil duval (@lilduval) June 24, 2021

I can’t believe some of y’all think da baby can’t rap. Nigga be snapping to me and he street. Fuck else y’all want? 😂😂😂😂😂 — lil duval (@lilduval) June 24, 2021

Come on nih y’all hating if y’all don’t see it 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yzyYosiNmC — lil duval (@lilduval) June 24, 2021

So this ain’t something da baby would do? pic.twitter.com/5fLJxsXDeX — lil duval (@lilduval) June 24, 2021

He out his mind putting Da baby and ludacris in the same sentence pic.twitter.com/GjPyoPn9ww — Ni_Mo (@Just_Bein_Kita) June 24, 2021

Niggas woke up and decided to disrespect Luda for no reason omg https://t.co/i6rCcE3Jbc — MUSE By MS (@MuseByMS) June 24, 2021

No, Luda had range, variety. DaBaby make the exact same song every time with a little tweak to the beat. https://t.co/Hh4mChiEKV — Ocean Drive Slim 🌊 (@Simply_KAS) June 24, 2021

I can't get over how awful this tweet is…Luda had more flows in 1 song than Baby has in his entire discography https://t.co/cArfTxtI49 — 🗣️🐊 (@KnuthDaddy) June 24, 2021

This shows how under-appreciated Luda is. Like ppl really forgot good an individual was at their craft because they haven't heard or seen nothing new since they moved to better things in life. Luda is one of the south most lyrical dudes ever. Not knockin Da Baby but he's no Luda https://t.co/ODaO9VPn3K — Lakers home resting for 21-22 season (@CurrentLoud) June 24, 2021