Ludacris Trends On Twitter As Fans Find A Comedian’s Comparison To DaBaby… Ludicrous

A comedian’s comparison of a pair of rappers on Twitter has fans debating whether he’s right or his suggestion is just… ludicrous. When Lil Duval, best known for his appearances on MTV shows like Guy Code and his 2018 Snoop Dogg-featuring hit “Smile Bitch (Living My Best Life),” asserted that North Carolina rapper DaBaby could be considered analogous to Atlanta rapper Ludacris, his tweet sparked the heated debate that saw some fans arguing about the two MCs’ relative status and whether or not Duval had a point.

As usual, the range of thoughts on the subject led to a spike in people tweeting about Luda, who’s currently on a media tour promoting his appearance in F9, the latest installment of the Fast And Furious film franchise premiering this weekend. He also recently made a bit of a resurgence musically, popping up on Conway The Machine’s single “Scatter Brain” with fellow ATLien JID and on Justin Bieber’s remix of “Peaches” with Snoop Dogg.

Meanwhile, DaBaby is also set to have a big weekend, as he’s nominated for seven 2021 BET Awards at the ceremony airing this Sunday. He was also the subject of another heated exchange with Megan Thee Stallion following a promotional tweet of his song with Tory Lanez, recorded before the infamous shooting incident that left Tory persona non grata with most hip-hop fans.

Fans are always naturally going to feel a way, and of course, many of the responses are split along generational lines. Incidentally, Duval isn’t the first to make the comparison, nor is the comparison as out-of-pocket as some fans tend to believe; consider their comedic videos, witty wordplay, and AK-47 cadences and the comparison doesn’t feel all that wild. No matter the terms of engagement, though, fans are going to project their own feelings on the position being argued, something Duval himself pointed out as the debate trended. You can see more responses below.

