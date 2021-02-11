After cosplaying as razor-fanged ninja Mileena to announce the latest round of DLC for Mortal Kombat 11, Megan Thee Stallion’s partnership with the game continues this evening. This time around, she’ll be more hands-on, joining a Twitch livestream to play the game as her favorite character and show off her gaming skills. “Attention Hotties!” she wrote. “Watch me kick some ass as Hot Girl Mileena in #MKUltimate.”

Attention Hotties! Watch me kick some ass as Hot Girl Mileena in #MKUltimate on 2/11 at 7PM PT! https://t.co/Ye9cqKKq1C #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/K9UrQktV4j — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 10, 2021

The livestream comes just in time to help Megan promote the release of her appearance in Ariana Grande’s “34+35” remix video, which she, Ari, and Doja Cat have been promoting all week. It’s been a busy month in general for the Houston Hottie, as she released her playful “Cry Baby” video with DaBaby, joined fellow Texan Bobby Sessions on the theme song for the new Coming To America sequel, and continued to negotiate a new deal with 1501 Certified Entertainment, securing more favorable terms with the help of Jay-Z, who spoke on the phone with J. Prince.

Meanwhile, Meg’s been staying in shape with her Hottie Bootcamp series on Instagram, sharing her workout routines with fans who want to get their “Body-ody-ody-ody-odies” in shape for their future twerkouts to her endless string of hits.

Watch Megan’s Mortal Kombat match on Twitch and YouTube tonight, 2/11, at 7 pm PT.