The last 12 months were a rollercaster time for Megan Thee Stallion. From her contract dispute with 1501 Entertainment and eventual No. 1 song with “Savage” to her shooting incident with Tory Lanez and the release of her debut album, Good News, the Houston hottie has had her fair share of ups and downs. However, all of that is in the past now and today the rapper is celebrating her 26th birthday, but she isn’t letting the day go by without gifting her fans with a new freestyle.

Megan returned with her sizzling “Southside Forever Freestyle.” Attached with a new visual, it finds the rapper repping her hometown to the fullest as she rocks Houston Rockets apparel while letting her sharp bars fly into a mic that dangles above her. Just to make sure the track was as hard-hitting as she intended it to be, she recruited Juicy J to lay the song’s production and supply a speaker-knocking beat for her.

The new track arrives after she joined Ariana Grande and Doja Cat in hotel luxury for a video for their “34 + 35” remix. She also dropped a visual for “Cry Baby” with DaBaby, joined Bobby Sessions for “I’m A King,” and teamed up with Ellen DeGeneres to donate $50,000 to a Houston nurse.

You can watch the new freestyle in the video above.

