While other festivals are altering their plans as the coronavirus spread continues, Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival is pressing forward, as they have unveiled the lineup for their eighth annual edition. The 2020 iteration of the festival will see headliners Khalid, The 1975, Doja Cat, and more.

Taking place in Detroit’s historic Fort Wayne from July 25 to 26, Mo Pop festival sees an eclectic bill of artists. Along with Khalid, The 1975, and Doja Cat, Mo Pop will bring Phoebe Bridgers, Kaytranada, Purity Ring, Orville Peck, Beach Bunny, Dogleg, and even more to the stage.

On top of ten hours of nonstop music each day of the festival, Mo Pop has other activities for attendees. Mo Pop will have a lineup of some of Detroit’s best restaurants, a craft beer station, a vintage video arcade with free games, and a stylish dance party.

Mo Pop Festival Director Jason Rogalewski expressed his excitement for the gathering’s 2020 iteration in a statement: “We couldn’t be happier with our new location at the Historic Fort Wayne park which will provide Mo Pop a home Downtown on the Riverfront,” Rogalewski said. “It’s another one of those hidden gems in the city that’s uniquely Detroit and we can’t wait to share it with our fans in July.”

Check out Mo Pop’s full lineup below.

General Admission weekend passes start at $129.95 with VIP weekend passes going for $289.95. Tickets go on sale March 16 at 10 a.m. EST. Get them here.