All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week offered up great new albums from indie stalwarts Cat Power and Phosphorescent, the best Thom Yorke solo single of his career, and St. Vincent reimagining her music as piano ballads. It was a pretty great week for indie music.

Phosphorescent — C’est La Vie

In his first album in five years, Phosphorescent‘s Matthew Houck taps into the down home juxtaposition between the joyful and the somber that’s long characterized his music. The record finds him living with new love in a new home, but his weary singing and ear for subtle beauty have remained constants in his career. C’est La Vie is another example of why Houck is one of our best and most underrated songwriting forces, with the time fans have waited for the album evident in the care with which it has been constructed.

Cat Power — Wanderer

Cat Power‘s career has now found her in the spotlight for more than 20 years now, but this round for her new album Wanderer might find her getting the respect she deserves. The album features Lana Del Rey on backing vocals and a Rihanna cover, but the narrative of the album found her parting ways with her longtime label of Matador after they asked her to go more pop. In his review of the record, our own Steven Hyden called the album “her strongest release since You Are Free, and a stirring return to that record’s subdued, stripped-back squall.”

Adrianne Lenker — Abysskiss

Big Thief would never be accused of being an expansive rock band, but the indie group’s compositions do obscure Adrianne Lenker’s songwriting with enough distorted guitar to take the project out of folk territory. So, her solo album is a much more intimate affair, but hardly a big leap from the elements of Big Thief that her fans love. Written over the last few years, this record paints an alternate history of a prolific artist, showing that behind the great band is an artist always working at expressing herself.