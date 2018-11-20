All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw the return of Damon Albarn’s The Good, The Bad & The Queen, a fantastic record from Seattle’s Sloucher, and the Karen O and Danger Mouse collaboration that we didn’t know we needed. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new indie music.

The Good, The Bad & The Queen — Merrie Land

































Damon Albarn is one of the hardest working musicians alive. When I spoke with him about his Gorillaz music festival, he had the next year of his life mapped out with projects. The Good, The Bad & The Queen is the return of one of his beloved entities, where he makes tunes with Paul Simonon, Tony Allen, and Simon Tong and produced by legend Tony Visconti, resulting in an album that is distinctly British, and focused on what it means to be British in 2018.

Sloucher — Be True

































There are few cities with a musical history as rich as Seatle, so Sloucher has a lot to live up to. “Every track has its own vibe, with the band consciously trying to bring different angles to different compositions,” Corbin Reiff writes, noting that the band is the “the next great indie rock band” to come out of the Pacific Northwest.