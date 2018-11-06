All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week was more about songs than albums, with Lana Del Rey offering up another stellar new song from her 2019 new album, the mighty return of Cass McCombs, and an LCD Soundsystem cover that is sure to get you moving. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new indie music.

The Tracks — Treasured Memories

Los Angeles rockers The Tracks offer up a debut album that feels as vital as any rock record of late. As I wrote in my review, “It’s the urgency of young men who’ve lived a hard life and know to make their moment count. It’s the urgency of Latin Americans who don’t know where their own country is headed and how much longer they have until their whole way of life comes crashing down. It’s the urgency that many of the voices that have dominated indie rock for the past couple decades couldn’t possibly convey out of sheer privilege or just ambivalence.”

Lana Del Rey — “How To Disappear”

The Jack Antonoff collaborations that Lana Del Rey has been releasing in advance of her upcoming album have been among the finest music of her career. Even on this piano ballad, Del Rey seems more comfortable in her own skin than she’s ever been, less interested in referencing the old Hollywood iconography that she often resorts to than referencing herself. Finally, Lana feels bigger than her influences. Her influences, rather, are indebted to her.