All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, of pop, or of folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This installment includes new singles from beloved artists like Gorillaz and Lykke Li, big albums from the likes of Father John Misty and Natalie Prass, and a new Wild Pink song that is one of our favorites of the year. It was a very good week.

Father John Misty – God’s Favorite Customer

Sub Pop

Where Pure Comedy presented one side of the talents of Father John Misty — grandiose ideas and arrangements that deal with modern existential dread — there is another side of Father John Misty that was explored on early albums that sat sidelined. God’s Favorite Customer is far more personal, and as the tightlipped lead-up to the album revealed, he doesn’t need shock value to showcase his sharp, affecting songwriting.

Wild Pink – “There Is A Ledger”

It feels rarer and rarer that a relatively new indie rock band emerges and actually feels like they could follow in the footsteps of The National or The War On Drugs as forces in the rock world. The path to such success is narrow, but Wild Pink’s songwriting and aesthetic puts them in fine position to do so. “There Is A Ledger” hits on a similar ’80s synth-aided guitar rock that The War On Drugs and Ryan Adams have already expanded upon, though this is a bit more singer-forward compared to TWAD’s jammier tendencies.

Natalie Prass — The Future And The Past

ATO Records

Natalie Prass‘ debut album was one of the best records of 2015, but her follow-up is committed to not simply repeating the formula. There are moves towards pop and ’90s R&B, with Prass singing defiantly about the political times we are living in. Just two albums in and Prass is already in career mode.