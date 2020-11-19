NLE Choppa may be best-known for his viral “Shotta Flow” videos and recently going vegan and getting really into meditation, but he’s also something of a music industry trailblazer. Not only is he signed to a groundbreaking record deal that affords him an unusual amount of flexibility but he also has some other innovative ideas for how to present his music. The latest is the first-of-its-kind video for his From Dark To Light mixtape single “Bryson” featuring an AR hologram and he’s offering his fans a chance to be part of it.

Partnering with RisingStar AR, the 18-year-old … uh… rising star is challenging fans to create their own videos vibing along with his holographic avatar and post them to social media with tags #BrysonHologram, #FromDarkToLight, @NLEChoppamusic, and @RisingStar.ar. Choppa will pick his three favorites and they’ll be compiled into the official music video for “Bryson.”

NLE Choppa made waves after the release of his debut album Top Shotta when he announced he’d no longer rap about violence in his music. While From Dark To Light sort of undermined those plans with a few records indulging in his former content, his social media has better reflected his resolution as he advised fans to adopt plant-based diets and took a hard turn away from the sort of rabble-rousing topics he used to post.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.