It has been four years since the release of PartyNextDoor’s last album, Partymobile. Since then, he’s been teasing the long-awaited follow-up, PartyNextDoor 4, releasing sporadic singles like “Her Old Friends” and blaming any delays on getting sidetracked by … I don’t know if “love” is the right word, but certainly his tendency to get caught up in relationships that don’t work out.
But, the album is nearly here at last, along with a slew of planned headlining performances at festivals like Broccoli City and Afro Nation. Party fans have plenty to look forward to this summer. Meanwhile…
Here’s everything to know about PartyNextDoor 4.
Release Date
PartyNextDoor 4 is out 4/26 via OVO Sound / Warner Records. Get it here.
Tracklist
The tracklist for P4 has not been released yet. Stay tuned.
Singles
PartyNextDoor has released two singles so far: “Resentment” and “Real Woman.”
Features
PartyNextDoor has not revealed any potential features as yet.
Artwork
The artwork for PartyNextDoor 4 is NSFW, but you can check it out here and see reactions to it here.
Tour
PartyNextDoor has not yet announced a tour for the album, but if he does plan to have one, Uproxx will share the dates here.
