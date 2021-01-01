Last year, Post Malone proved to a lot of people that when it comes to playing rock music, he knows what he’s doing. His Nirvana tribute set was one of the year’s finest livestream concerts, and he brought a similar energy to his New Year’s Eve show last night.

Malone’s “Bud Light Seltzer Sessions Presents New Year’s Eve 2021” performance was mostly original songs, but he brought hard rock to his two-song encore. Joined by a band that included Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, he ran through Alice In Chains’ “Rooster,” putting on his best post-grunge snarl. Slash then joined Posty for a cover of Black Sabbath’s classic “War Pigs,” which they stretched out to ten minutes and absolutely rocked.

All things considered, 2020 was a strong year for Malone. For the second year in a row, he was Billboard‘s top-charting artist of the year. Elsewhere during 2020, Posty dropped some sought-after new Crocs, hosted a beer pong show on Facebook, made a lot of money, got into the wine business, and got in an on-screen fight with Mark Wahlberg.

Watch the Alice In Chains and Black Sabbath covers above, check out the full performance below, and revisit our recent interview with Malone here.